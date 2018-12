The transformer explosion at a #ConEd plant in #Queens is under control and there are no injuries at this time. https://t.co/WlXPG3uo0a — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) 28 de diciembre de 2018

What we know:







- Light was caused by electrical surge at a substation.







- No current fire, no injuries.







- MTA has power, but there are delays on the 7 train.







- Power coming back on at LGA, but expect delays.







- Con Ed evaluating outages now.







More soon.



— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) 28 de diciembre de 2018