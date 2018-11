Look forward to seeing Brazil’s next President @JairBolsonaro in Rio on November 29th. We share many bilateral interests and will work closely on expanding freedom and prosperity throughout the Western Hemisphere. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) 21 de noviembre de 2018

Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats!



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de octubre de 2018