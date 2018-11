It’s so hard to believe that tonight will be the last time we wear these costumes, play this set list, do this choreography, and then say goodbye to the Reputation Stadium Tour. Thank you to the crowds that have lit up our year. We do this last one for all of you. ❤️ PS make sure to scream loud for @mariawada and @maho_udo tonight!! Their families are here and this is their hometown show 💥💥💥💥💥💥 📷: @junsatophoto // @gettyentertainment





A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on



Nov 20, 2018 at 10:24pm PST