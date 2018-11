Set de 'Westworld' es destrozado por incendios de California

NEW: Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., the historic Western town area at where productions including "Westworld" have filmed, burned down Friday in the #WoolseyFire, according to @SantaMonicaMtns https://t.co/M3JzL4R9jT pic.twitter.com/0LfRCsV3jz



— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) 9 de noviembre de 2018