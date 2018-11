Today on #NarcoNarratives : In culiacan a key player for the cartel finances and global routes is a man known as "El Jerry" he is a untouchable who enjoys a boss role due to his connections and business tactics. He is credited with using trucking companies, food distribution, currency exchange, rock and tile companies and moving companies all used to move laundered money and drug shipments. The web is thick, from Chinese precursors, sending work to Australia, receiving heroin from the middle east directly to mexico city..and much more than just sending it to the u.s. El jerry spends his days eating in restaurants, drinking beers with his friends while riding horses or atvs/utvs around his ranch. On occasions goes to culiacan, golden 1911 with diamonds publicly on his hip while driving his his mercedes amg g550 4x4 with windows fully down listening to his own corridos. He is untouchable,mostly because he feeds to many people. why kill a golden goose? besides he gives out money just like any other capo. Where ever he dines, he pays everyones bill and is known for even leaving gifts. He is estimated in making 80 million dollars in personal profits monthly. Just take a look at his picture, those drapes alone are worth 30,000 dollars Silk C.A drapes. He has a warehouse full of cars ranging from 1980s ford f150s, Mercedes amgs, jeep rubicons, lamborghinis, hondas, ctsv, hellcats and tacomas among more. He is the kinds guy that would spend the morning eating breakfast with his wife and kids outdoors. Spend the afternoon taking a nap or riding his million dollar horses, maybe smoking a blunt and taking a dip in his pool. Then at night go to (or host) a party full of other filthy rich people, snorting coke off some beautiful women tits, popping X from his isreali friends and then eating tacos at 2am on the side of the road from little taco stand. He truly lives carefree and does as he wants like a real boss. He even personally visits el chapo when el chapo visits his mother. His ranch is close to el chapo moms house. #Cartel #Sinaloa #Culiacan #Trappin #Chapoguzman #Mob #Mafia #CartelDeSinaloa #DrugLord #BlowMoneyClothing





