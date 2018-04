Barack: Good to see you smile for a change.



Melania: Some people choose to see the ugliness in this world. The disarray. I choose to see the beauty.



Barack: So you watch #Westworld



Melania: Not really. I tried to once.



Barack:



Melania: It doesn't look like anything to me.



Barack: pic.twitter.com/1lUHIFxH4l



— 🌊Ryan Adams (@filmystic) April 21, 2018