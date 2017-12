Tren descarrilado superaba la velocidad permitida

#Amtrak train that derailed near DuPont, WA was going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, says @NTSB_newsroom. This animation shows how the locomotive missed the curve and crashed onto I-5 >> https://t.co/L7s6gOap6v pic.twitter.com/xQ8i99p5Km



— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) December 19, 2017